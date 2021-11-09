News

Jennifer Aniston has a flashback

But it doesn’t seem to be what fans were hoping for

There may be a flashback between Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux? Becoming a regular couple in 2011, married in 2015 and separated in 2018, they are still linked by a deep friendship. The hopeless romantics are ready to bet on yes. There is something more between the two. In fact, the latest message that the actress posted on social media is quite unequivocal.

Jen, in fact, has published a story in which Justin and his dog Kuma appear, sitting nicely at the table both fully dressed, very elegant in jackets with hand in paw. The purpose of this tender shot is noble. It is to raise public awareness on the abandonment of puppies.

She writes herself, “I love what these two are doing to help people helping puppies helping people. Yesterday they helped save 60 dogs at Austin Pets Alive.” For years, the writer has been working with this organization to save four-legged friends in the Austin area. A collaboration that Jennifer likes a lot. Her love message posted on Instagram confirms this. In response, the ex-husband re-shared the post with a lot of heart. Will it be enough to get them back together? As they say, whoever lives will see. Meanwhile, we dream.

