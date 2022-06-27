Jennifer Aniston has a net worth in the nine figures

ads

Star Jennifer Aniston is more than just a successful actress. The businesswoman, producer and director herself has been a household name since the ’90s, when she played Rachel Green on NBC’s hit show Friends.

But beyond her role on Friends, the iconic series that ran from 1994 to 2004, Jennifer has achieved great things in the industry, and she has the accolades (and wealth) to show for it. The Emmy, Golden Globe and two-time Screen Actors Guild winner even has a movie star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

So what is Jennifer Aniston’s net worth? That is quite an impressive sum.

Source: Getty ImagesWhat is Jennifer Aniston’s net worth?

According to multiple sources, Jennifer Aniston is worth more than $300 million. In fact, Celebrity Net Worth lists the star’s net worth at $320 million, crediting the beginnings of her massive wealth to the NBC sitcom Friends. The outlet explains that during its 10-year run, “each Friends cast member earned around $90 million in base salary from the show alone before back-end bonuses and ongoing royalties.”

Jennifer Aniston

Actress, producer, director, businesswoman

Net worth: 320 million

Jennifer Aniston is an actress who rose to the Hollywood A-list for her role on the cast of NBC’s Friends.

Date of birth: February 11, 1969

Place of birth: Los Angeles, California.

Birth name: Jennifer Joanna Aniston

Father: John Aniston

Mother: Nancy Dow

Education: Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School

Marriages: Brad Pitt (m. 2000; div. 2005); Justin Theroux (d. 2015; Sep. 2017)

To date, Jennifer (and the rest of her co-stars) earn $20 million annually in royalties, according to Cosmopolitan, which breaks down to 2 percent of the total $1 billion in revenue the show generates per year. Additionally, the 2021 Friends: The Reunion special, which aired on HBO Max, earned each of the six leads a toll of “at least” $2.5 million, according to Variety.

But Friends is far from the only project Jennifer has been involved with, though it does represent a sizable percentage of her total wealth. Jennifer has been in nearly 50 movies to date, according to Cosmopolitan, and reportedly earned $75 million from movie paychecks between 1997 and 2011. Those movies include 1999’s Office Space, 2002’s The Good Girl and Bruce. 2003’s Almighty, all of which were huge box-office hits.

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

And while she’s mostly opted for big-screen projects in recent years, you can catch Jennifer on TV in The Morning Show, the Apple TV Plus series she also executive produces, which was renewed in January 2022 for a season 3. Back in 2019, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that both Jennifer and her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, had negotiated a fee of $2 million per episode, adding that their deals were said to be even higher if taken into account. counts “production fees and property points.”

But Jennifer’s professional acting credits don’t even represent all of her wealth. The Cake star has been involved in many brand endorsements, the first of which was with Microsoft in the ’90s. In 2013, she became the face of skincare brand Aveeno, a partnership for which she signed a eight-figure contract. She was also paid “around $5 million” to appear in print and TV ads for Emirates Airlines, she endorsed Smartwater, Shire eye drops and created nine perfumes between 2010 and 2020.

