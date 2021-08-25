Jennifer Aniston has a new boyfriend, model Gabriel Aubry

Honey-colored eyes, long blonde hair, statuesque physique: we’re talking about Gabriel Aubry the new boyfriend by Jennifer Aniston who, for the record, we must tell you, works as a model. The rumors run fast and even if the two have not publicly announced their relationship, according to sources close to the actress who have confided to journalists of US Weekly Jennifer and Gabriel have been dating for some time.

They have passed three years since Aniston separated from Justin Theroux and since then there have been no official revelations about new loves or passing relationships, backfires with Brad Pitt aside. That’s why the news of the summer liason with the model made us immediately raise our antennas.

Who is Gabriel Aubry, Jennifer Aniston’s alleged new flame

Of Gabriel Aubry we know that he is 44 years old, is of Canadian descent and works as a model. His first cover was for Men’s Bazaar, many years ago, since then his career has led him to work for Versace, Boss, Louis Vuitton and many luxury Maisons. A jet set frequenter, Aubry has already been linked to a famous actress before today, he was in fact the partner of Halle Berry.

The two have been linked for some time and together had a daughter, Nahla, who is now 13 years old. Aubry is very fond of the little girl and for this reason he often publishes sweet shots of them together on his Instagram profile.

You will say: how can you resist such a guy? And in fact Jennifer Aniston has thrown away her hesitations about singleness and has decided to embark on a relationship with the model, or almost. All time Us Weekly reports that the actress currently would not be interested in having a serious relationship and that the one with Aubry is actually more of a pastime, the magazine reads: “Jennifer Aniston is very well surrounded by her friends and her dogs. She is satisfied and not. he is more concerned with finding someone special to have an exclusive long-term relationship with. ” Icing on the cake, Brad Pitt would be aware of this liason and would approve of the good friend he seems to have become for Jennifer Aniston.

