Jennifer Aniston has been battling insomnia for 30 years

She is one of the most beautiful and fit women in Hollywood. Nevertheless, Jennifer Aniston has been dealing with more than 30 years quite severe problems falling asleep. As she herself has confessed to People magazine, she suffers from insomnia constantly.

“I dread spending another night counting cracks in the walls. I think it started sometime in my 30s or even earlier, but you don’t start noticing the effects of sleep deprivation when we are younger because we are so invincible. Also, the worst part is that the more you worry about going to bed and not sleeping, the less you sleep,” she says.

“It started out as something that I just had to come to terms with and then all of a sudden you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day, your work, your mental function and your physicality,” he opens up. Besides, his condition is so severe that he has even woken up walking around his own house asleep: “Suddenly I was walking around the house and I woke up because the alarms had started going off.”

And although at first the actress did not give it the importance it deserved, she finally asked for medical help. “It suddenly became something that I was really struggling with. It used to be the last thing on the list, but you really can’t meet the three pillars of health, which are diet, exercise and sleep, if you really can’t.” exercise and you can’t really eat well if you haven’t slept well because your biological clock is completely off“.

What is insomnia?

The prestigious Mayo Clinic describes insomnia as “a common sleep disorder that can cause difficulty falling asleep (staying asleep) or staying asleep, or can cause you to wake up too early and not be able to go back to sleep.”

How to prevent insomnia?

According to the Mayo Clinic there are certain habits to go to bed and enjoy a restful sleep:

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day including weekends.

do physical activity — regular activity promotes better sleep.

Check your medications to see if they may contribute to insomnia.

Avoid or limit naps .

Avoid or limit caffeine and alcohol and do not consume nicotine .

Avoid large meals and drinks before going to bed.

Make your bedroom a comfortable place and use it only to sleep.

Create a ritual that relaxes you before bedsuch as a warm bath, reading, or listening to soft music.

