Jennifer Aniston has been suffering from this disease in silence for the last 20 years

With more than 30 years of artistic career, the iconic interpretation of ‘Rachel Green’ in the sitcom ‘Friends’ and a large number of film projects, have positioned Jennifer Aniston as one of the most famous and prolific actresses in Hollywood. Although personal information regarding the artist has been leaked for many years, the truth is that she has managed to keep some secrets and aspects of her life under total discretion, which is why her last confession in an interview for ‘People’ magazine surprised to all his fans.

Brad Pitt’s ex revealed that she has been dealing with sleep-related problems for years. Initially, it began as a common insomnia, but it mutated until it became a more serious problem that prevented him from functioning normally, even suffering episodes of sleepwalking on some occasions. What for many people was a moment of glory, for Jennifer it was the opposite, since going to sleep was a real torture and it caused her nervousness and anxiety to stay for hours looking at the clock until she could fall asleep.





“I think it started sometime in my 30s or even earlier, but you don’t start noticing the effects of sleep deprivation when we’re younger because we’re so invincible,” the actress said in the interview. Her lack of sleep was so severe that she even fell asleep walking the streets. “It started out as something that I would just accept and then all of a sudden you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day, your work, how your mind works and your physicality,” she said.

The protagonist of “Murder Mystery” assured that she began to worry about her sleepwalking when she began to wander around her house without realizing it. “The alarms in the house woke me up… I turned them on, but I don’t think I do that anymore. That was when she was very sleep deprived,” the actress reported. This anecdote was so important to her that in 2002 she also made a brief reference to it in an interview, although she did not reveal on that occasion that she suffered from sleepwalking. “The alarm scared the shit out of me. I woke up and I was out by the pool team in the back.”

That moment became a turning point for her and she decided to take charge of her sleep problems by treating them professionally with experts in that area of ​​study.. “If you can’t really exercise and you can’t really eat well if you haven’t slept well because your biological clock is completely messed up,” she says. Currently, Jennifer Aniston leaves her mobile outside her room to avoid any type of distraction at bedtime and takes refuge in serenity and in the company of her three dogs, who sleep with her every night. . Also, she joined a campaign of the specialized health website: Seize the Night and Day, which is responsible for helping people who have trouble sleeping.