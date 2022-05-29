Jennifer Aniston has been wearing the pants that are now in fashion for years

It is no secret that Jennifer Aniston has become, throughout her artistic career, a fashion benchmark. Her acclaimed ‘Rachel’ haircut and simple yet highly flattering styling has inspired countless people for almost 30 years. Even though fashion trends are constantly changing, the “Friends” actress has stayed true to her casual style, making outfits of basic T-shirts and jeans her signature look, with Aniston’s favorite being bootcut jeans. and soon yours too, given that after several years of being overshadowed by skinny jeans, this particular model of jeans has managed to become the most sought after of the spring-summer 2022 season.

After many years betting on bootcut jeans, The actress managed to get them back in fashion, although this may seem a bit irrelevant to Brad Pitt’s ex, given that she will continue to wear them whether they are in trend or not.



Jennifer Aniston’s Jeans

It is a simple jean, but it is very flattering for almost all silhouettes, since it manages to highlight the hip area and is not excessively low-rise. In addition, it fits perfectly in the area of ​​​​the thighs and buttocks, managing to further accentuate the curves in a subtle, but at the same time, suggestive way. Unlike the skinny jeans of a lifetime, the bootcut model has a slightly flared finish, since it widens little by little from the height of the knees to the bottom of the pants. Despite having a flared finish, it does not have the same aesthetic of the wide leg pants of the 2000s, since its bell effect is much more subtle.

Due to the simplicity of the garment, it can be considered as a basic wardrobe staple, but with a plus as it is slightly wider at the bottom of the pants. Although it is true that this type of jeans is very playful due to its versatility, one of the best ways to wear them is to be inspired by Aniston’s aesthetic, since she has managed to establish a ‘business casual’ style using this garment. As a general rule, the actress of “A couple of three” usually wears these jeans with basic white, black and gray shirts along with a wide belt and flat sandals on summer days. For the days when she cools down a little more, the actress opts for these slightly darker blue jeans, high-heeled boots, a white button-down shirt and a black or gray blazer. To complete the look, Aniston chooses a statement necklace, a crossbody bag and Ray-Ban aviators.

To recreate this look, all you have to do is go to any low cost store and get the model that is most flattering to your figure. Bershka, Lefties, Zara and even Primark have several models available in this style of jeans, with prices starting at 19.99 euros.