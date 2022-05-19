Jennifer Aniston has confessed that she has been suffering from insomnia for 30 years

Contrary to what happens with other deficiencies, the lack of sleep it can only be compensated with hours of sleep. “When you are young, we do not notice the effects of lack of sleep because we feel invincible” but, with the passage of time “you realize that the effects of lack of sleep on your day, on your work, on your mental and physical balance are much more important”explains the actress Jennifer Aniston that, after more than 30 years sleeping poorly has decided to put itself in the hands of professionals and lend its image to the new educational campaign of Seize the night and daywhere you share tips and experiences.

JENNIFER ANISTON’S FEAR OF NOT SLEEPING

Jennifer Aniston has confessed to People that suffers insomnia on a regular basis. “I’m afraid I’ll spend another night counting cracks in the walls. Besides, the worst part is that the more you worry about going to bed and not sleeping, the less you sleep.”explains the protagonist of friends who also confesses to having suffered nocturnal sleepwalking episodes. “I have always placed sleep in the last place of my priorities but, I have realized that I was neglecting one of the three pillars of health: diet, exercise and sleep. If you haven’t slept well, your biological clock is completely off.”he adds.

During the filming of the ad where Jennifer Aniston does not wink.

JENNIFER ANISTON’S NEW SLEEP HABITS

among his new Jennifer Aniston’s bedtime habits are the stretchingyoga exercises for relaxLeave the mobile out of the room and try to go to bed at the same time every day “A challenge for me as an actress, if I’m shooting a movie, the schedules are always unbalanced”.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF JENNIFER ANISTON WITH INSOMNIA

the insomnia of Aniston stars in the new ad drug Idorsia and the educational campaign Seize the night and day. And this is his staging:

