Jennifer Aniston has eliminated some no vax friends from her life

D.when the coronavirus pandemic broke out, Jennifer Aniston, 52, has always held a very specific position. She has always fought to make her fans understand that the emergency was real and effective, posting on her Instagram profile – for the skeptics – even the image of a friend of his being intubated and suffering precisely from the virus.

Jennifer Anston “closes” with no-vax friends

Now, however, in full Vaccination “battle”, the actress of Friends has taken an even more drastic stance: it literally has eliminated from his circle of friends those who do not want to get vaccinated.

“There is still a great deal number of people who are no vax or they simply don’t pay attention to the facts “, explained the protagonist of The good girl And Cake to the magazine InStyle. answering several questions related to the pandemic.

“I cut ties with some people in my weekly routine who refused to get the vaccine and to say if they had done so. It is a pity”.

The actress continued her speech by explaining that everyone has the right to have their own opinion, but that “many opinions are based only on fears and propaganda “, and they are unjustified.

Jennifer Aniston: “The mask is uncomfortable, not wearing it is worse”

As for the use of the mask, “of course I understand that it is uncomfortable», Wrote Jennifer Aniston in June 2020, on Instagram. “But don’t think it’s worse than that companies and factories are closing one after the other, that jobs are being lost and that health workers are reaching exhaustion? “

In her speech, the actress stressed that “people seem concerned that their rights are being taken away when asked to wear a mask ». This “simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of people’s lives. And actually it should not be the subject of debate“, It reaffirmed.

Sean Penn also has a drastic position

In this year and a half, in addition to Aniston, several actors and singers have mobilized to push their fans to adopt containment measures against the pandemic, first the mask.

Recently, too Sean Penn threatened not to return to the film set Gaslit until all the people involved in the production of the TV series will not be vaccinated against Covid.

At the moment the vaccine obligation is required by Nbc Universal only to those who work in the so-called “zone A”, which includes cast and whoever is in direct contact with them. The actor, on the other hand, would like it to be extended to everyone and has offered to help vaccinate 100% of the film’s workforce through his association. Core.

