Jennifer Aniston has insomnia: ‘The more I worry, the harder it is to fall asleep’

Jennifer Aniston he spoke candidly about his insomnia and mental health.

the star of friends she confesses that she has been dealing with sleepwalking and sleep anxiety for years, which has brought her to a point where she doesn’t sleep at all.

“I think it started sometime in my 30s or even earlier, but you don’t start to notice the effects of sleep deprivation when we’re younger because we’re so invincible.”Aniston says.

“It started out as something I would just accept and then all of a sudden you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day, your work, your mental function and your physical.”

“And the more I worry about it, the harder it is to fall asleep”she says.

Aniston admitted that she sleepwalked a few times in the past.

“I’ve been known to do that. I’ve been woken up by house alarms that I’ve set off. And I don’t think I do that anymore, that was when I was very sleep deprived.”, said. And he added that “at least there’s a silver lining” on your sleep problems.

The actress continued to confess that for years she put her dream in the background in front of her work.

“It became something I was really struggling with”she says.

And ends:

“It used to be the last thing on the list, but you can’t really meet the three pillars of health, which are diet, exercise and sleep, if you can’t really exercise and you can’t really eat right if you haven’t slept well because your biological clock is completely off.

Aniston is now seeing a doctor for treatment to help her sleep problems.