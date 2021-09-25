Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she would like to date someone not famous

Wanted a new love for Jennifer Aniston, essential requirement: not famous!

The 52-year-old star presented the second season of the series The Morning Show and, in reference to a storyline in the plot, she was asked if she thinks a relationship between a public figure and a “mere mortal” would work.

“Of course – he answered – Absolutely. I mean, it already happened“.

Pressed by the interviewer from People, Jennifer Aniston revealed that this is exactly what she would like for a possible future romantic date: “That’s what I’m hoping for a little – he added – That is not necessarily someone who works in the industry [di Hollywod]. That would be nice“.

In the past, the actress has been married to equally famous colleagues: Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017.

