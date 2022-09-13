Jennifer Aniston has the basic dress that suits us all

A Jennifer Aniston A single look is enough for her to consecrate trends and inspire everyone to wear it in a natural and flattering way. The 53-year-old star of the phenomenon series “Friends” declares himself a fan of the classic dress black that for decades has been imposed as a wardrobe staple.

Timeless, elegant and versatile, Jennifer Aniston enshrines the validity of dress black, and wears it her way, with keys to make it look good on all of us.

At 53, the iconic litte black dress suits Jennifer Aniston.

The little black dress according to Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston choose a classic look for a spring event. “It’s an ideal garment for this time of year, which is always a solution when we don’t know what to wear,” says designer and stylist Nacho Herdt (@nachoherdt) about the validity and popularity of the little black dress.

The specialist highlights it as one of the most versatile pieces of the female wardrobe, equivalent to the male suit. And he says: “It offers many possibilities to use it in different occasions, such as work meetings and events, or going out with friends at all hours.”

The black dress that the “Friends” actress chooses is a fashion joker.

It is a true wild card, and the key is the choice of the model of dress ideal black for each one, since this fashion symbol garment can be found in different genres, cuts and lengths. “Jennifer Aniston uses this wardrobe basic that makes her look spectacular, with elegance and sensuality”, remarks Nacho Herdt. And he adds: “Although we associate the color black with elegance and sophistication, the fabric of the dress it adheres to the body revealing what is underneath, resulting in the most insinuating and sensual in conjunction with a large square neckline that lengthens your neck”.

The characteristic touch of style of Jennifer Aniston is that he wears dress classic black in its simplest version, barely combining it with very small accessories -earrings and necklaces- that combine with each other subtly and delicately, without attracting attention.

Elegant, timeless and hip, Jennifer Aniston celebrates the iconic little black dress.

The dress The basic black of the actress who played the unforgettable Rachel in “Friends” can be worn with almost all shoes, such as stilettos, sandals, short boots, boots, and even slippers. And in the case of wearing it with a coat, it is advisable to opt for three classics, such as a leather jacket at the waist, a jean jacket or an oversize black blazer.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter how old you are.