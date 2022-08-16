Jennifer Aniston has the dress with miniskirt and perfect volume

Who has not happened that when having an important party or a wedding it is difficult for you to choose the dress ideal. It happens to all of us. But at 53, Jennifer Anistonhave the dress with miniskirt and perfect volume. Once again, the actress from the iconic Friends series comes to the rescue and shares ideal options for women over 50 who want to look elegant, but with a youthful style.

This dress with volume in the neckline area is perfect for a big party or a wedding, if you want to show off an original model.

East dress it has a lot of super trending details worth looking into. And as always, if it is not what you imagine for yourself, you can adopt certain trends or items to incorporate them into the look that makes you feel more comfortable and better. That is the key.

One of the issues to highlight is the fashion of the dresses with volume. In this case, the one chosen by Jennifer Aniston It is strapless, but it has an effect on the neckline, which gives it volume and a super distinguished but original touch at the same time. As if it were a ribbon that crosses and stands out in the chest area. It is also asymmetrical, because that bow falls on one of her knees and makes the dress have more movement. And all this with a super girdle that marks the waist and helps to highlight the silhouette.

Jennifer Aniston usually bets on dresses with volume in the cleavage area, in this awards presentation she coincided with her colleague, actress Reese Witherspoon.

With the dresses with volume the silhouette of the woman is dramatized, the femininity highlighted and the style completely elevated. Sometimes that volume is achieved with the use of ruffles, tulle or feathers. These proposals have flooded the international catwalks and the stores of the big firms.

The dresses with volume have a poetic armor that enhances the female figure. Sometimes that volume is achieved with the use of ruffles, tulle or feathers.

to this kind of dresses they are defined by their poetic armor, which could be defined as a retro-inspired trend consisting of tiered ruffles, puffed sleeves and structural volumes. In the case of the look chosen by Jennifer Aniston It’s mini with voluminous details and a cinched waist.

the color of the dress chosen by Aniston also makes it very special and shows how a chocolate tone can be a more original alternative than the classic black or blue for women over 50. The pleats in the skirt area also help to give it more movement and create a more relaxed style.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter how old you are.