Jennifer Aniston has the haircut of the summer

‘Nothing better than a fresh summer cut,’ wrote the barber from Jennifer AnistonChris McMillan, on Instagram, to accompany a photograph of him with his longtime client, the protagonist of Friends. Never was a truer word said. The hottest months call for light, natural hair that can be worn as is, without too much effort.

So the actress is once again a reference for her hair, giving it a summery twist and always infallible when Rachelthat famous haircut that marked the 90s.

Jennifer Aniston’s summer haircut is ideal to wear natural

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

That’s exactly the kind of cut McMillan gave Aniston when they met last week. To enhance her natural texture, McMillan cut soft layers into her mid-length hair, resulting in a style he says does the work for her. Afterwards, she can ‘just wash and wear her hair natural for the summer,’ he explained.

So if you’re looking for a haircut that lets you forget about keeping your hair looking good, aim for soft layers, perfect for showing off beachy waves after a day by the sea. It is an ideal style for lob cuts, but also for long hair, these will give it movement, depth and dynamism.

One of the products you turn to Jennifer Aniston – whose haircuts are as famous as she is – to enhance the natural texture is Lolavie’s Glossing Detangler, her own line of hair care products. Contains a complex of superfruits, plant ceramides and chia seeds to smooth, enhance shine, prepare and protect hair, plus it’s 99% natural and formulated without silicones, sulfates or parabens. The perfect ally for beautiful summer hair.

Article originally published in British Vogue, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Amira Saim