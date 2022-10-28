Jennifer Aniston has the jeans that inspire women over 50

Jennifer Aniston She’s gorgeous no matter what she wears. For years he has been demonstrating that he knows the power of style that some jeans and this is how she always stays fashionable by adding some simple accessories or blazers, as in this look that we will share with you below, be inspired by her great choice!

Jennifer Aniston: an inspiration of elegance and simplicity

She is pure natural elegance, almost always. Her youthful looks at 53 years old are inspiring for all those women of the same age as her, that’s why Jennifer Aniston is consecrated as an outstanding Hollywood actress who is always remembered for various roles where she has looked splendid with her golden blonde hair and, of course, with jeans dreamlike.

In this particular case, she shows us how to wear skinny jeans by designer Favorite Daughter that highlighted her amazing figure. The superstar was seen walking the streets of New York while she was filming some scenes for the Apple TV + series The Morning Show.

The complete look: jeans inspirational bootcut style

For new recordings of the project named above Jennifer Aniston opted for a look made up of several wardrobe staples, all of which he has chosen for his portrayal of the character Alex Levy.

On this occasion, the actress wore one of her favorite pieces, the jeansand showed off all her timeless charm with the high-waisted straight darlings that dramatically lengthened her legs.

Related news

The jeans bootcut style you chose Jennifer Aniston – Source: Instagram @jennifeeraniiston

They are about some jeans bootcut style garment that the gorgeous actress wore for decades without caring if they were fashionable or not. They simply fascinate her and now that she used them they became a pure trend.

The extra touch was given with a blazer. Unlike the outfits that have been seen recently in street style and catwalks – where light oversize coats abound – Aniston opted for a cropped style jacket. How did you complete his outfit? With triangular toe suede boots, a classic that never fails.

The jeans bootcut style Jennifer Aniston that inspire women over 50- Source: Instagram @jennifeeraniiston

In this way, he differentiated an informal style and, at the same time, elevated. Jennifer Aniston he knows how to do it very well. Do you dare to imitate her?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter how old you are.