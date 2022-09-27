Jennifer Aniston has this secret for her skin that you can use too

Jennifer Aniston boasts a radiant and luminous skin at 53 years old. And although it is no secret that a large number of celebrities have undergone various aesthetic treatments to delay aging and show off enviable skin, the truth is that the ‘Friends’ actress prefers to stay away from the operating room, betting on a natural beauty . However, the actress has always declared herself a fan of skincare, so we will present you one of her beauty secrets to maintain the elasticity and luminosity of her face. In fact, her skincare routine is one of the most affordable for celebrities, so everyone will be able to follow her advice without spending a fortune trying.

Although it is no secret that Brad Pitt’s ex underwent several rhinoplasties to improve the shape of her nose, the reality is that her physical appearance has remained almost intact since the beginning of her career, considering that more have passed three decades since her debut as an actress. For that reason, Aniston has confessed on several occasions that her beauty routine is very simple and that it consists of only four steps, among which the consumption of collagen powder and liquid collagen of its own brand, a good sunscreen and a facial cleanser in a bar stand out… yes, in a bar! one of the most forgotten formats among beauties today.

In a conversation with ‘Mail Online’, the actress assured that one of her main beauty secrets is the use of the Neutrogena brand soap bar, an inexpensive product that can be found in stores such as ‘Druni’ or ‘El corte Inglés’. However, on ‘Amazon’ you can easily get it for less than three euros.

This cleansing bar has a hypoallergenic formula that helps to eliminate imperfections, while it deeply cleanses the pores of the skin, achieving a soft and smooth texture on the face. Thanks to its active component of glycerin, it will be possible to achieve a tightening, luminous effect and a plus of hydration on the face.

Jennifer Aniston confesses that she has used the same bar cleanser since she was a teenager

In an interview granted more than a decade ago, in 2010, the actress claimed that Neutrogena’s transparent soap has been her facial cleanser of a lifetime. “I have been using it since high school. I wake up and wash my face with Neutrogena facial soap. I use a serum and then a Dr Hauschka day cream, that’s it!” she stated.

Given this statement, the directors of Neutrogena spoke by stating the following: “We have known for a long time that Jennifer is a fan”, referring to the aforementioned bar of soap from the brand. Now, you know one of the best beauty secrets that has accompanied Jennifer Aniston for several decades, being responsible for the appearance of one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood.