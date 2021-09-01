Jennifer Aniston, her double is on TikTok: the similarity is striking (VIDEO)

Jennifer Aniston’s impersonator is on TikTok and her name is Lisa Tranel: the girl’s video went viral precisely because of the resemblance to the Friends actress.

On TikTok a woman who is there is depopulating double from Jennifer Aniston, as emerges above all from the last video she shared, in which she “recites” a line from Rachel in Friends.

If it is true that each inhabitant of the Earth boasts seven doubles around the world, Jennifer Aniston may have already identified one. This is Lisa Tranel, a woman who on TikTok has started to confuse the ideas of thousands of users who, once they arrived on her profile, found themselves faced with an important similarity between the personal trainer and the actress of Friends. Not surprisingly, Tranel’s profile reads “I’m not Jennifer Aniston“, just to make things clear for those who appear for the first time on his social space.

Loading... Advertisements

To turn the spotlight on her was the last video she shared, which went viral with about 2.5 million views in just two days: the clip shows Lisa “reciting” a line from Friends, voiced by her voice. by Jennifer Aniston. To make the video viral, needless to say, is the resemblance between the two women and who knows that this word of mouth may not get the clip directly under the eyes of the American actress. Tranel also has an Instagram page, mainly dedicated to fitness and less playful than its TikTok profile.

Recently, Jennifer Aniston starred in Friends: The Reunion, the HBO Max special that brought together the stars of the US sitcom. The actress will then return to the small screen with the second season of The Morning Show, the acclaimed drama series from Apple TV + which sees her working alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.