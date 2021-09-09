Jennifer Aniston: her first hair product is on sale today

If we don’t trust her …

We don’t trust anyone. Jennifer Aniston just launched his beauty line, dedicated to hair. Is called LolaVie. And all that remains is to entrust the hair to the products of the magnificent actress that she has always had magnificent hair.

Californian, 52, Jennifer, 90s beauty icon And forever, offers us the opportunity to treat our hair as you do. With great attention and sweetness.

To get its results, therefore, let’s try to get to know the line and discover its first product for sale.

Jennifer Aniston: why her LolaVie hair line was born

She who has always stood out for having healthy and shiny hair, as well as wearing the most copied and admired cut ever (the Rachel cut of Friends), embarks on a new adventure. All beauty.

The Californian actress and producer, formerly of Brad Pitt (we will never forget the images of the two of them together …), has created the beauty line LolaVie. He did it because, in the biography that you can read on the brand’s website, has always been obsessed from medical journalism, technology and innovations occurring in the field of beauty.

Its purpose was to create gods safe cosmetics. To do this it takes time and you don’t have to sacrifice anyone (animals and environment, included). The line is free parabens, silicones, sulphates, gluten. Vegan And cruelty-free.

Why the name LolaVie? Jen replies that Lola is a person who knows herself and believes in herself (probably, just her!). Is that he lives his life in his own way.

Where to buy and when: the first product is already on sale

Here it is, in this video, the first product launched by Jennifer Aniston and LolaVie: Glossing Detangler. This is a spray that is like a best friend. You always supports and wants to see you get stronger over time.

Its formula is composed of plant elements. As the chia (to protect hair from future damage); the bamboo (to work as a heat shield); lemon extract (to give brightness).

The spray can be purchased online at LolaVie.com.

Discover Jennifer Aniston’s LolaVie line in the GALLERY. Waiting for many other products to compose it.

