Jennifer Aniston, her secrets to keep fit

There are endless reasons to love Jennifer Aniston that go beyond his artistic skills. The actress has been a beauty guru for decades now. Her iconic looks have become part of fashion history. But being Jennifer Aniston isn’t easy because her workout and beauty routine is strict and, too, very expensive.

Jennifer is a great sportswoman and trains following numerous disciplines. From plank exercises to boxing. Sometimes he trains in the middle of the night when he’s shooting. “I usually do a cardio triplet, ”he told People. “15 minutes on the bike, 15 on the treadmill run and then 15 on the elliptical”. “When I tell her to go she has to answer,” her coach Leyon Azubuike told Women’s Health. “If he has a resumption at 3am and we have to train first, let’s go … We respect each other in that sense, so it’s a continuous back and forth with mutual respect and understanding.”

When she wakes up, take a conscious approach to her day. He told the Radio Times that he drinks celery juice and meditates before working out. The star told Australia’s Now to Love that she finds time to pamper herself one day a week. “Sunday is my spa day. I usually indulge in a good scrub, use a mask and then use an Aveeno moisturizer, ”she said. “I leave it in action overnight and when I wake up I have that dewy, glowing and sparkling skin.”

Jennifer loves making a smoothie with bananas, cherries, blackberries, vegetable powder, collagen, some cocoa powder, chocolate stevia chips and chocolate almond milk. She revealed it herself to People magazine.

Her diet is not made up of drastic deprivation, as she herself explained according to what we read in Grazia: “My diet has no sacrifices, it is the one that makes me eat well all year round. It’s pretty simple: eat as much fruit and vegetables as possible, keep sugar levels low, drink lots of water and sleep well ”.