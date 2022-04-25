Jennifer Aniston honored a div – Revista Para Ti

Yesterday, April 24, the 80th birthday of a Hollywood and Broadway legendactress and singer Barbra Streisand. And it seems that Jennifer Aniston is a big fan yours, why you posted ihis images recreating famous portraits of the actressin black and white.

Winner of Oscars, Grammys, Golden Globes, Tony and Sag Awardsamong others, is also a muse for many of the women who want to be part of show business (and for women in general) since she forged an enormous career by dint of her great talent, charisma and beauty, despite the fact that at first she was left aside in the castings by not respond to the “traditional” canons. The truth is that, since they gave him the opportunity to put your face on the big screen and show your voice, Streisand did nothing but conquer to all the hearings and devoted himself to everything he did.

“Muse, legend, always inspired by the one and only 🤍 Happy @barbrastreisand day 🤩❤️/ Musa, legend, always inspired by the one. Happy day “, were the words with which the protagonist of Friends accompanied her post, to which she also added images of a well-known illustration of the actress.

