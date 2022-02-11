Jennifer Aniston, how to copy her cut and hair color

G.randi blue eyes, a lean physique, an enviable determination and a hair that has made history, of TV series and beyond. Jennifer Aniston turns 53 on February 11 and has never been this fit. And not only because it is on the crest of the wave, thanks to the success of The Morgan Show the Apple TV series, but above all for his own I always look funny, ironic and self-ironic.

And although the days of “The Rachel”, the most copied cut in the world, are long gone, the actress continues to be a point of reference for those who are constantly looking for perfect hair. So much so that she too founded her own haircare brand, Lolavie.

Jennifer Aniston and her hair: the success of “The Rachel Cut”

It was there second half of the nineties when what would become the most copied haircut in history and immediately nicknamed “The Rachel Cut”.

Jennifer Aniston and Chris McMillian, her trusted hairstylist (Instagram / @ jenniferaniston)

Thanks to the skilled hands of Chris McMillian, who later became her trusted hairstylist over the years, Jennifer Aniston sported an extremely layered haircut, highlighted by highlights. A cut that, as the actress herself recently confessed to Refinery29, she loved but at the same time hated for the difficult management in everyday life, she who is naturally moved.

Since that time, millions of women have sported The Rachel, not without practical problems, it must be said.

Jennifer Aniston, hair at the center of her beauty line

In time Aniston has become a reference point for many in search of the perfect hair: her image has always been cropped and carried by hairdressers all over the world, thanks once to the color or another time for the haircut. And when the actress was asked what her secret is about her, she candidly replied that use products with an anti-aging effect to prevent the hair from thinning and thinning.

A concept around which his haircare brand Lolavie was born, which began by launching on the market Glossing Detanglera spray based on Chia, lemon and bamboo that defends the hair from the damage of time and the environment, for one hair always in shape.

The evolution of Jennifer Aniston’s hair, how to copy her cut …

Abandoned The Rachel cut, today the actress sports a more contemporary hair, easily wearable and ideal for the over 50s.

“If The Rachel was heavily played on highly emphasized scales, typical of the nineties, today’s Aniston hair is certainly easier to wear and more practical” explains Stefano Terzuolo, founder of Gum.

Long just below the shoulders, light and extremely versatile, in fact it adapts to all types of hair, it helps to slim down the facetherefore ideal for round ones, and to lengthen.

.. And the color, a warm and versatile honey blonde

Color is also important. “But what characterizes her hairlook are certainly hers lightening in various shades of blond“.

From the 90s to today its color has changed, for the better: «At the time the lightening was very evident, almost in“ stripes ”, with a cold and contrasting tone. Over time the color has become more uniform, the lightening was concentrated on the front, falling in points of the face that highlight the features of the actress thanks to the hair contouring technique»Explains the hairstylist.

The credit always goes to Aniston’s trusted hairdresser, Chris McMillian who was able to create the perfect “sun kissed hair”, today made even brighter and more youthful by the baby lightslighter locks of blond positioned around the face to give it greater brightness.

“Not only that, despite the small changes made over the years, Jennifer Aniston never abandoned the caramel undertone baseessential for giving warmth to the shade of the hair ».

And for to keep this nuance? «We must not use aggressive productsbut prefer those of a biological nature, which tend to hydrate the hair more »concludes Terzuolo.

