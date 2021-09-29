News

Jennifer Aniston: I stole a dress from Courteney Cox

The actress tells the funny anecdote that happened with her colleague and friend for the skin on the set of ‘Friends’

May 21, 2021

On the set of ‘Friends’, within 10 years, they became best friends. And so now, on the eve of the highly anticipated cast reunion, Jennifer Aniston tells some anecdotes of her relationship with her colleague Courteney Cox. Like the time he stole one of her stage dresses from her wardrobe 17 years ago. The actress, former wife of Brad Pitt, told the American press that she still keeps that dress and wears it from time to time.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston

Couteney Cox had worn that garment while playing the character of Monica, during the eighth season of the show, in the episode. ‘Monica’s bets’. Rachel is, in fact, Jennifer Aniston. Who, in that episode, is pregnant with Monica’s brother, Ross, but does not give birth despite the time being well over. Monica is wearing that very dress as Rachel informs her that the doctor advised her to have sex to speed up the process, a plan Monica shares.

Jennifer Aniston ready for the reunion

Today Jennifer Aniston says amused that that dress is still in her closet. “I still wear it and it fits me,” he said. “He has probably been in and out of fashion canons at least four times in recent years.” But this dress isn’t the only ‘Friends’ heirloom still around. Lisa Kudrow, aka Phoebe, has retained the rings worn by her character.

The reunion of the famous TV series will be broadcast in the United States on May 27th on HBO. On the Net it is already there a preview, launched by the production to celebrate the news. Presence confirmed of all six members of the original cast, plus a few guest stars. So there will be Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. Alongside them will also appear Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga and Malala Yousafzai. Of course, there will also be the unforgettable theme song ‘I’ll be there for you’. Friends ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004 and is still a cult series to this day.

