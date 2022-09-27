Jennifer Aniston in skinny bell bottoms and a cropped blazer is a 10

Jennifer Aniston loves strapless dresses and bell bottom jeans. She and her characters, specifically the last one, Alex Levy, the television presenter who shares the camera and set with Bradley Jackson, the character played by Reese Witherspoon. The actress, who is currently filming in New York the new season of the apple tv serieswas seen with a style that if it weren’t for the cameras and an important filming set, we would think that it came from her dressing room and not from the wardrobe department.

Jennifer Aniston’s best looks

Jennifer Aniston on the set of The Morning Show in New York.Robert O’Neil/SplashNews.com

It’s not the first time we’ve seen her with a look Similary. She, who dresses in basics that do not go out of style, resorts to the jeans Every two for three. Straight. high shot Flared and elastic. the cigarettes flare that scream “comfort and trend!” with every step they take.

The actress who became an icon on her own merits as her character in friends could do the same with Alex Levy even though he is already has turned 50sy doesn’t share a flat with his best friends; in fact, her life is the opposite of Rachel’s. And that’s why we like her.

The skintight, high-waisted bell-bottoms she wore looked too good with the outfit. short blazer, bullfighter type, which this year has returned to trends. Double-breasted, with a tuxedo lapel and cut at the waist, it is one of those that lengthens the silhouette and embellishes basic outfits like these that are hypnotic.

It seems that Jennifer Aniston’s look has nothing, but seen how well it looks, it has everything.

