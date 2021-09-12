Jennifer Aniston in tears at the end of Ellen DeGeneres’ show: “I didn’t have to cry from the start”

Jennifer Aniston is the first guest on the last season of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and the occasion turned out to be more intense than expected for the actress.

As it began, so it will end. Jennifer Aniston is the first guest oflast season of the Ellen DeGeneres talk show, and judging by the clip shared on Instagram, it will be a very emotional moment for the two. And Jennifer will show them from the moment she enters the scene.

The Friends and The Morning Show actress is a longtime friend of the presenter, and as they also recall in the video, she was also the first celebrity to be a guest on her show when it debuted way back in 2003.

“The first guest this show has ever had will be here on Tuesday, and I didn’t expect her to cry first. I love you @jenniferaniston. #EllensFinalSeason“.

For Ellen, who will have to say goodbye to her program after 18 years of broadcasting due to the scandal arising from the on-set treatments of her employees by the production (and, according to some guests, also by the presenter herself) it is certainly a delicate moment. , but the first to burst into tears on this occasion is Aniston.

“But it didn’t have to be such an emotionally charged moment already, damn it. Not yet!“said the actress as she wiped her tears with a handkerchief”It is not finished yet [lo show]!“.

Aniston then goes on to remember that, in addition to practically not having set foot outside the home in the last two years (“The last time was when I came as a host to replace you!“), this would be the nineteenth time she has appeared on her friend’s talk show (“Basically I came once a year!“).

The episode that kicks off the final season of the Ellen DeGeneres Show will air next Tuesday in the United States.