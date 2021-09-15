Jennifer Aniston is preparing to launch her own brand of beauty products, LolaVie: here’s what we know so far and when we can try it firsthand

Jennifer Aniston teased fans by revealing i plans for a new beauty project.

The actress posted on her official Instagram profile two shots of herself at work, tagging in the photos the LolaVie page, what is thought to be her beauty brand.

** Jennifer Aniston reveals the secret that allows her to keep this look **

“Something is coming,” she wrote in the caption of her post, in which she is seen walking on the set of a photo shoot in an elegant black dress.

That’s right, Jennifer Aniston may soon be adding businesswoman and business woman to her resume and we couldn’t be more impatient than that.

** Who was Jennifer Aniston before she became Rachel Green (and famous) **

** Jennifer Aniston reveals: “I love watching the Friends episodes” **

(Continue below the photo)

What do we know about LolaVie?

According to it US Patent and Trademark Office, the administrative body in charge of issuing patents and trademarks filed in America, in July 2019 was registered the LolaVie brand, which turns out to be a brand of beauty products.

Under the brand logo appears the motto “Naturally You “, which translated into Italian means «Of course you “.

Loading... Advertisements

According to some rumors, the documents read: “LolaVie produces lotions for face and body, soaps for face and body, preparations for skin care, gels, deodorants and preparations for hair care”.

The LolaVie website offers customers and all interested parties the possibility to register and receive preview updates. The brand should then officially launch on September 8th.

** Jennifer Aniston is looking for a new love (but you won’t find her on Tinder) **

LolaVie is Jennifer Aniston’s first brand, however, during her career, the actress has undertaken many entrepreneurial ventures precisely in the beauty sector.

Aniston previously held a partial stake in the hair care brand owned by Unilever Living Proof, and was a spokesperson for it until it sold its stake in 2016.

Considering its ageless appeal, fans are curious to discover (and try) all the beauty secrets hidden in Jennifer Aniston’s new brand.

** Diet, fashion, hair: Jennifer Aniston’s style and beauty secrets **