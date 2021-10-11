Jennifer Aniston is adopting a baby girl, the actress clarifies

“Jennifer Aniston is adopting a baby girl”: the latest rumor concerning the actress and ex-wife of Brad Pitt arrives from abroad. But it is a fake news that the woman flatly denies. “This is a hoax,” says a representative of Aniston, once again putting a point to the question.

“A hype,” Jennifer Aniston denies

Regarding the alleged adoption towards which Aniston would have started, by contacting the Mexican orphanage Casa Hogar Sion, Closer writes: “They knew how much Jennifer wanted him and knowing her story, saying it for her part was an even more touching moment. It was great to share and celebrate this chapter of his life“. The magazine even talks about a period, June 2021. But a TMZ a representative of the actress denies: “This is a mount“. The note goes on to specify that any announcement to this effect is “false” and “never happened”.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and the theme of motherhood

The theme of motherhood, constantly approached to Aniston over the years, has ended up inducing the actress to expose herself publicly on the issue. Tired of the constant references to the fact that she had no children and the rumors, always found to be false, about her alleged pregnancies, the actress decided to put a point on the story, clarifying her point of view in an interview released in 2018:

