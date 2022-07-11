Jennifer Aniston is affected after the sudden death of a dear colleague – Cafe Negro Portal

Jennifer Aniston expressed her sadness after the death of a member of her team from the Apple TV + series. The 53-year-old actress took to social media to pay tribute to the camera assistant who passed away on July 4.

Erik Gunnar Mortensen lost his life last Monday at the age of 39 in a motorcycle accident that occurred at 6:40 pm on Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center, located in southern California. The accident is under investigation as no other vehicles were involved.

Although Mortensen was transported to Hemet Global Medical Center, he died about an hour later, according to a statement from the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

For her part, the 53-year-old artist paid tribute to Mortensen with a post on her Instagram stories, sharing photos of him with his wife and son.

“Last week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortenson. As an assistant cameraman, he was very skilled and dedicated to his work. In Gunnar’s memory, a page has been created to help raise funds for his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars, during this difficult time. We are going to miss you Gunnar,” Jennifer expressed.

Along with the publication, the actress placed the link to GoFundMe, encouraging her followers to make some financial contribution and help the family of the deceased, which has raised more than 130 thousand dollars so far.

“In his memory, a page has been opened to raise funds for his wife Keely and their 2-year-old son Lars in these difficult times,” the page reads.