News

Jennifer Aniston is back on TV thanks to Reese Witherspoon

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

LOS ANGELES – Jennifer Aniston said it was Reese Witherspoon who convinced her to return to TV. The 50-year-old actress returned to star in a TV series for the first time after ‘Friends’, which ended in 2004, right next to her 43-year-old colleague. The two play the main characters of ‘The Morning Show’. Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ he explained: “It was all Reese’s fault. Literally. But what I was offered was great. I couldn’t have wished for anything more. ‘

In the series, Jennifer plays host and war veteran Alex Levy, who is fired due to the harassment allegations made by her co-host Mitch Kessler, played by Steve Carell. His place is taken by a younger and very ambitious colleague, the journalist Bradley Jackson, played precisely by Reese Witherspoon.

And the latter revealed that being close friends with Jennifer for years made shooting scenes with her much easier. “It was great, because there is a great level of mutual trust. She and I are always there for each other, ”Reese said.

Loading...
Advertisements

Recently Aniston also revealed that she would like to return to star opposite her former colleagues on the TV series ‘Friends’, but that there have not been many occasions.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
903
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
899
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
886
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
884
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
870
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
819
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
615
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top