Jennifer Aniston is back on TV thanks to Reese Witherspoon

LOS ANGELES – Jennifer Aniston said it was Reese Witherspoon who convinced her to return to TV. The 50-year-old actress returned to star in a TV series for the first time after ‘Friends’, which ended in 2004, right next to her 43-year-old colleague. The two play the main characters of ‘The Morning Show’. Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ he explained: “It was all Reese’s fault. Literally. But what I was offered was great. I couldn’t have wished for anything more. ‘

In the series, Jennifer plays host and war veteran Alex Levy, who is fired due to the harassment allegations made by her co-host Mitch Kessler, played by Steve Carell. His place is taken by a younger and very ambitious colleague, the journalist Bradley Jackson, played precisely by Reese Witherspoon.

And the latter revealed that being close friends with Jennifer for years made shooting scenes with her much easier. “It was great, because there is a great level of mutual trust. She and I are always there for each other, ”Reese said.

Recently Aniston also revealed that she would like to return to star opposite her former colleagues on the TV series ‘Friends’, but that there have not been many occasions.