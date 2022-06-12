Jennifer Aniston is glad she achieved fame before the rise of social media

The actress Jennifer Aniston has made reference to Paris Hilton and even to Monica Lewis What examples of a popular culture in which certain people can find fame without having to stand out for their profession. These allusions may be surprising, but the truth is that the actress of the series “friends” I just wanted to describe in this way the changes that the public sphere has undergone in the last 25 years.

The American artist has congratulated -during a conversation with the also actor sebastian stan framed in the round tables organized by the magazine Variety– of having achieved international popularity at a time – the early 1990s – when social media did not exist and when the internet still did not have the power to condition, to the extent that it does today, the careers and public projection of actors.

The turning point that put an end to this dynamic, in the opinion of the Hollywood star, was the leak of the sexual video that Pamela Anderson and her then husband Tommy Lee -who Sebastian played in a miniseries- recorded during their honeymoon. Since then, Jennifer maintains, artists have been increasingly influenced and dominated by those trends derived from the evolution of communication technologies.

“It was at this very moment that the internet began to shape our celebrity culture. All that stuff about people getting famous for basically doing nothing. I mean, Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky and all those. I always say that I feel lucky to have gotten a taste of the industry before it became what it is today. Now it is different, there are more applicants and services of streaming. Now you can be famous for TikTokby Youtubeby Instagram. I feel that the interpretive work is diluted in this equation, ”Aniston argued.

