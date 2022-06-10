Jennifer Aniston is glad to have known fame before the emergence of social networks: “people who become famous for doing nothing”

Jennifer Aniston has referenced Paris Hilton and even Monica Lewinsky as examples of a popular culture in which certain people can find fame without needing to stand out for their profession.

These allusions may be surprising, but the truth is that The ‘Friends’ actress just wanted to describe the changes that the public sphere has experienced in the last 25 years.

The American artist has congratulated, during a conversation with the also actor Sebastian Stan framed in the round tables organized by the magazine Variety, of having achieved international popularity at a time – the early 1990s – when social media did not exist and in which the internet still did not have the power to condition, to the extent that it does today, the careers and public projection of performers.

The turning point that put an end to that dynamic, in the opinion of the Hollywood star, was the leaking of the sex video that Pamela Anderson and her then-husband Tommy Lee, who is played by Sebastian Stan in a new Disney+ miniseries, recorded during their relationship. Honeymoon.

From there, Jennifer maintains, artists have been increasingly influenced and dominated by those trends derived from the evolution of communication technologies.

“It was at this very moment that the internet began to shape our celebrity culture. All that about what there are people who become famous for basically doing nothing. I mean, Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky and all those. I always say that I feel lucky to have gotten a taste of the industry before it became what it is today. Now it’s different, there are more applicants and streaming services. Now you can be famous for TikTok, for YouTube, for Instagram. I feel that the interpretive work is diluted in this equation ”, she has argued.

