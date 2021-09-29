After two divorces, with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, the actress is ready for a new love! But his next partner will have to possess these characteristics

Jennifer Aniston is about to start a new chapter in her life: after several years as a single, the actress said she was “ready” to fall in love again.

Aniston’s love life has been all over the gossip pages, primarily during the years with Brad Pitt, from 2000 to 2005, and then when she divorced her ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2017.

Since then, however, the actress has no longer been romantically linked to anyone. Even if it is now ready to get back into the game.

“I have not wanted to go out with anyone for a long time – said Aniston during the interview Lunch With Bruce, explaining – I really loved being alone and being myself. Without being part of a couple ».

“I’ve been in relationships since I was 20, so there was something really nice about taking time for yourself. “

But now Jennifer Aniston has revealed that is looking for a new partner:

“Nobody important has yet entered my radar – he said, adding – But I think the time has come.

I think I’m ready to share myself with another “.

Jennifer Aniston’s ideal man has these characteristics

In discussing what she is looking for in her new partner, the Friends has joked about having “only a few needs” about her ideal man.

Attentive to physical form

The perfect partner for Jennifer Aniston must be attentive to physical fitness.

«Fitness is important and it is not just about the physical aspect exterior – explained the actress – I want to live and be well for a long time, and not be in a wheelchair when I am 80 years old ».

With a sense of humor

Aniston is looking for a man with a incredible sense of humor and someone with whom the conversation simply “flows spontaneously”.

«The ease with which the conversation flows the first time you meet is in my opinion a good indicator of how things will go “, explained the actress.

A good kisser (with a gentle soul)

Last but not least, speaking of the characteristics of her ideal man, Aniston said:

“He must be a man with self-confidence, but not arrogant. And please, please, he must be generous and kind to people. Ah, it must also knowing how to kiss well “.

As for how Jennifer Aniston would like to get to know her new, future partner, the actress told in a recent interview with to be an “old-fashioned” from this point of view.

«No Tinder and no Raya please – he said – I prefer to find the happy ending the old way, with someone who asks me out looking me in the face “.