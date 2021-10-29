News

Jennifer Aniston is looking for a boyfriend: “This is how I want it”

Posted on
Jennifer Aniston is looking for a new love.

The same Hollywood star, now single for some time, said it: “I still haven’t met anyone who has impressed me. But I think the time has come. I think I’m ready to share myself with someone else. For a long time I did not want and wanted to be alone. I’ve been in a relationship for so long, since I was 20. It was therefore nice to take a break in this sense ”.

He then traced a sort of identikit of his ideal partner: “I think it’s important to see how the first conversation goes. He must be a man with self-confidence, but not arrogant. Then a sense of humor is essential. I would like him to be generous, kind to others. Finally, fitness is important but not only for the aesthetic aspect, I want to be there for a long time and not be in a wheelchair when I am 80 years old. Ah, he must also know how to kiss well, ”he explained.

The American actress then declared that she is still old-fashioned when it comes to meeting new people and that she doesn’t love dating apps: “No Tinder, I prefer to find the happy ending the old way, with someone asking me to go out. looking me in the face “.

The 52-year-old interpreter of “Friends” was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

© All rights reserved

