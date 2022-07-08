Jennifer Aniston is not the only daughter of an actor who surpasses her father’s fame

ads

Since 1985, Jennifer Aniston’s father, John Aniston, has played Victor Kiriakis on the long-running soap opera. days of our lives The 88-year-old actor has had an illustrious career, beginning in the early 1960s in various television roles. However, some might argue that his most prominent role is that of a celebrity father who has far surpassed his fame. But the father-daughter duo aren’t the only actors sharing the spotlight. Several other women have followed in their father’s footsteps, only to become even bigger stars.

Jennifer and John Aniston

(L-R) Actor John Aniston and his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, attend the after-party for the world premiere of Universal Pictures’ “The Break-Up” at the Napa Grille on May 22, 2006 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

At the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards, Aniston received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her role on the NBC soap opera. Although he was not present, his famous daughter recorded a video message for the ceremony.

According to NBC4 Washington, the young Aniston honored her father. “It’s an opportunity not only to pay tribute to a true icon in the world of daytime television, but also to recognize the lifetime achievements of a great and highly respected actor, who is also my dad,” said Jennifer. Aniston said of John. She continued, saying that her father’s career is “literally the definition of lifetime achievement.”

While the older Aniston has a long career, her actress daughter is a household name. the emmy winner The actor secured a place in pop culture history by portraying Rachel Green on the global sitcom phenomenon. Friends. She gained recognition primarily for her comedic movie roles and even earned credits as an executive producer. Jennifer Aniston is currently starring in the Apple TV+ series the morning show.

Blake and Ernie Lively

Before Gossip Girl made Blake Lively a household name, there was The Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants. Still in high school, it was her first movie role. In particular, her father, Ernie Lively, played his father on screen.

The elderly Lively spent five decades working in the entertainment industry until his death in 2021 last year from heart complications at age 74. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he appeared in movies like Passenger 57, The Dukes of Hazzard, Y Turner and Hooch. There are 112 film and television credits to her name on IMDb, with her first role in the waltons in 1975.

While this is an impressive list all the way to the top, Blake Lively has arguably made it. she went from Gossip Girlhis revelation role, to films like Green Lantern Y the shallows. What’s more, the The actress became part of the most famous power couple in Hollywood when she married actor Ryan Reynolds in 2012. She also jumped behind the camera and directed her first music video in 2021.

Emma and Eric Roberts

Eric Roberts is Hollywood’s older brother Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts. He is also the father of Emma Roberts. Like the other actor dads mentioned, he has many credits to her name; in fact, IMDb lists more than 600. Despite his current role as Robert Avery in the 17th season of the ABC television series Grey’s Anatomy, Eric Roberts is not as well known as his daughter.

With acting embedded in her family tree, Emma Roberts began acting as a child. She broke out with her leading role in the Nickelodeon series. Unfabulous. The young star graduated to more mature roles in movies like Adult World Y Palo Alto. As she continues to act on the big screen, many are aware of her starring roles in multiple seasons of american horror storywith his last appearance in AHS: 1984.

