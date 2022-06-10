Jennifer Aniston is obsessed with Sebastian Stan’s penis

Bringing together the actors Jennifer Anniston and Sebastian Stan in a room is one of those geniuses that the magazine has accustomed us to Variety. The reason to join them? You don’t need any, really. Is it okay with a dream-casting to nurture its traditional series of Actors on Actors and its long collection of covers with star duets, now converted into an Apple TV + program (not yet available in Spain)? To us, yes. The fact is that, you or I or Jennifer Aniston, we have Sebastian Stan in front of us… and what do we ask him? I mean we asked him months after the premiere of the Disney + series Pam & Tommy. Are you going to ask her about her role in Falcon and Winter Soldier and the Marvel movies, now that his character is fallow? No, right? Are you going to ask him about Fresh, a film that has received good reviews, but has gone unnoticed? Also not. The cannibal in film and television, at this point, is already very busy. So you ask him about his chatty penis in the series Pam & Tommy, because you only have that question in your head. Because the moment Sebastian Stan, well, Tommy Lee, starts talking to his dick on the show, you can’t get it out of your mind…probably forever. The scene is taken directly from Lee’s autobiography, tommylandand Sebastian Stan’s character happily converses onstage with Jason Mantzoukas, The Good Place Y Brooklyn Nine-Nine, who is the one who puts the voice to his penis. There is an obsession with penises on television and neither you nor Jennifer Aston can escape it. For the right reasons, mind you. The penis tries to convince Sebastian Stan’s character that he just got divorced and should take it easy going back to the vicarage (so to speak), Lee contradicts his penis and explains that Pamela Anderson (Lily James). The penis was against Pamela Anderson…

Erin Simmin

Penises are experiencing on streaming platforms what we at Esquire.es have decided to call the McLuhan effect because in this obsession “the penis is the message.” We have also baptized this phenomenon as the penestroika, the movement to liberalize close-up scenes of penises in television series. So it’s normal for Jennifer Aniston to ask Sebastian Stan: “How do you prepare for that? How do you work a scene like that from the script?” “At first you panic. It was a difficult scene to shoot, basically because we didn’t know if it was really going to work, if it was going to be too much or not,” Sebastian Stan responds. “Did you record two versions?” Aniston asks. “No. There were all kinds of prosthetic limbs and people with wires plugging things into outlets. [la escena contó con cuatro tiriteros, para que te hagas una idea]. Let’s see, we have the benefits of CGI, but we went with the old school, which was an interesting experience. His penis is a character from the book [de memorias de Tommy Lee]. So the writers tried to come up with a creative way of how this guy would confess his love for this woman,” Stan replies.

And the question behind Aniston’s curiosity is why are we seeing so much penises on television? Perhaps the most recent examples are in euphoria and in the fellatio scene And Just Like Thatgoing through the nude scenes of a weddingall of sex educationSteve Zhan’s prosthetic penis in The White Lotus… Minx (HBO Max) has been the last to join with 35 new penises in 58 seconds. We wanted to find an explanation. Part is explained by what we have baptized as effect Game of Thrones, a fiction in which we saw only seven penises and no less than 134 pairs of breasts. That is why, deep down, it is more important than Sebastian Stan’s penis, the fact that Lily James’s breasts in Pam & Tommy be false. The rest of the explanation has to do with a greater gender parity between director, producers and screenwriters, that there is a desire to show a more real sexuality, that there are intimacy coordinators on the sets. The idea is that the usual questions disappear: why only a naked woman comes out when there is another man? Why was there no nudity when there were sex scenes between two men?).

And now we come to McLuhan: the penis is the message. That’s why Aniston, deep down, asks the question that he asks. Not that it is necessary to see penises. Or the penises don’t have to be real. What was missing was the sexual value of the male body and not just the sexual value of a woman’s body in the sex scenes. Jim Henson would have welcomed four puppeteers moving a penis.

