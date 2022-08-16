Jennifer Aniston is perfect at 53 and this is her secret

Jennifer Aniston, beautiful at 53 with an infallible routine | Instagram

The famous actress, who has been entertaining the screen since the 90s, is one of the most beloved and her beauty remains intact captivating more and more people, this is how Jennifer Aniston manages to look great at 53 years old.

The famous interpreter of “Rachel Green” in the most famous sitcom of the 90s, “friends“, continues to be a Hollywood icon, her career added to her permanent beauty have made her stand out as one of the public’s favorites.

Although it is true, the beautiful blonde has a special charm by nature, it is not a secret that she keeps updated on products that contribute to skin care and the body in general, so in addition to taking supplements and coffee with collagen for In the mornings, Jennifer Aniston has other keys that would be the source of her youth.

Some time ago, the “American2 director born in Sherman, Oaks, California, would have revealed some changes in her habits to stay in good shape after turning 50, mainly taking care of her diet and training.

In recent years, “Jen” as many of her friends call the tape performer as “mystery on board“, “Living with my ex”, “The Bounty Hunter”, “Marley and me” among others, has developed a fascination for exercises, especially for a discipline, an “absolute fan of pilates”:

In recent years I am focusing a lot on my Pilates routine. Although I always combine it with doing a three-minute abdominal plank, said Jennifer Aniston.

In addition, Jennifer Joanna Aniston complements her workouts with the use of weights either at home or away from home, no excuses!:

“I always carry five to eight kilo dumbbells with me, whether I train at home or I’m out in hotel rooms. And if I’m watching TV or reading emails I just use the dumbbells,” he acknowledged.American” at the interview.

All this in conjunction with a good eating plan that combines collagen, protein powder, etc., which also contributes to toning the muscles of the legs, a strong back and defined abs.