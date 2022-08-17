Jennifer Aniston is the highest paid series actress in history (and it’s not because of ‘Friends’)

The term ‘small screen’ is used to talk about all the series and programs made for television, but it makes less and less sense to call it that. We are not talking about televisions, which increase in size every year until they occupy an entire wall, but about the enormous impact and influence that television fictions have today.

That ‘small screen’ has been leaving great audiovisual jewels for our enjoyment for a long time and there is no longer a trace of that complex that could have existed in another era. Getting work on a series now has the same level of ‘glamour’ that has always existed in Hollywood. And if not, let them tell the very high salaries that are currently being handled among the big stars.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have the honor of leading the list of the highest paid actors in the world of the series. The salary of both The Morning Show came to be from 2 million dollars per episode. A real madness if we take into account that the series has two seasons of 10 episodes each. And there is a third underway.

He is followed by Charlie Sheen, whose merit is even greater if we take into account that he reached 1.8 million dollars in 2010, ten years ago, for Two and a half Men. Curious or not the actor was fired shortly after after making some controversial comments about the creator, Chuck Lorre. Ray Romano is very close to him because of his work in Everybody Loves Raymondfor which he received 1,725 ​​million per episode in 2003 and 2005. This time without controversy involved.

In the list we also find protagonists of some of the most followed series in history. There is, for example, Kelsey Grammer, the great Fraser, who came to collect a salary of 1.6 million dollars for each chapter of the series. Or Tim Allen, who to be A botch at home reached the incredible figure of 1.25 million. Nor could Jerry Seinfeld be missing, who had a series with his own name, Seinfeld.

In the top 10 appear, of course, the cast members of friends, who came to charge 1 million for each episode between 2002 and 2004. They reached an agreement with the network so that everyone would charge the same and were one of the first to reach that figure. Now the list of actors who have received a million per episode has been extended a little more, but it is still a fairly exclusive club.

If you are curious to know who are the highest paid actors and actresses in the history of the series. Here’s the list.