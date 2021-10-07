Jennifer Aniston is tired of being single and makes the identikit of her ideal man, here’s how she won’t look for him

Since February 15, 2018, the day after a Valentine’s Day that doesn’t have to be memorable, Jennifer Aniston is single. That is the date on which the actress and Justin Theroux announced their separation after a union of about seven years, of which over two and a half years of marriage. Since then Jen, rumors aside, hasn’t had any other relationships or, at least, hasn’t been photographed with other men by her side.

Blissful loneliness

And for that matter, she admitted it herself during the podcast Lunch with Bruce of which she was a guest: «In the last period, nobody of interest has entered my radar. But I think the time has come, I think I’m ready to share my life with someone else. I really loved being my own partner, without being part of a couple, ”she added, speaking proudly of her independence. “There was something extremely beautiful about taking this time alone. Also because since I was 20 I have always had someone close to me ».

The importance of the first kiss

How should the man who will turn the American star’s head turn? «A good first kiss is really important, as is the ease with which the conversation flows: already on the first date, this is an excellent indicator. Furthermore, I would like a person who is sure of himself, but certainly not arrogant ». And again: «So that he has a sense of humor, that he is kind to people. Then there is the question of fitness, which is important and it is not just about appearance, but about well-being and longevity, ”concluded the Hollywood star.

No to apps

But Jennifer is sure of one thing: the man for her will not come from an app: «No Tinder or Raya (the favorite dating app of American celebrities). I’m an old-fashioned girl, I prefer a happy ending with someone who asks me out looking me in the face ».

