News

Jennifer Aniston is tired of being single and makes the identikit of her ideal man, here’s how she won’t look for him

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Since February 15, 2018, the day after a Valentine’s Day that doesn’t have to be memorable, Jennifer Aniston is single. That is the date on which the actress and Justin Theroux announced their separation after a union of about seven years, of which over two and a half years of marriage. Since then Jen, rumors aside, hasn’t had any other relationships or, at least, hasn’t been photographed with other men by her side.

Blissful loneliness

And for that matter, she admitted it herself during the podcast Lunch with Bruce of which she was a guest: «In the last period, nobody of interest has entered my radar. But I think the time has come, I think I’m ready to share my life with someone else. I really loved being my own partner, without being part of a couple, ”she added, speaking proudly of her independence. “There was something extremely beautiful about taking this time alone. Also because since I was 20 I have always had someone close to me ».

The importance of the first kiss

How should the man who will turn the American star’s head turn? «A good first kiss is really important, as is the ease with which the conversation flows: already on the first date, this is an excellent indicator. Furthermore, I would like a person who is sure of himself, but certainly not arrogant ». And again: «So that he has a sense of humor, that he is kind to people. Then there is the question of fitness, which is important and it is not just about appearance, but about well-being and longevity, ”concluded the Hollywood star.

Loading...
Advertisements

No to apps

But Jennifer is sure of one thing: the man for her will not come from an app: «No Tinder or Raya (the favorite dating app of American celebrities). I’m an old-fashioned girl, I prefer a happy ending with someone who asks me out looking me in the face ».

Ansa and Instagram photos


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
932
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
831
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
828
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
825
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
825
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
803
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
756
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top