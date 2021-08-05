Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez is her role model

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most popular actresses on the planet, the queen of American comedy. But that’s not all. The Friends star is also a fashion reference point for millions of women. Her elegant style, never exaggerated, always minimal and sensual at the right point, has made her a beauty icon.

Yet Jennifer also has her own female role models and at the top of her preferences is another Jennifer, namely jLo. During an interview with InStyle, the actress shared what she thinks of her colleague when she sees her on the red carpet: “I want to know what makes her look so hot. It’s incredible.”

“It’s like she’s still getting angry with someone, but she’s just wonderful. She’s like, ‘I can’t believe I’m here.’ But I don’t think he’s pretending; she fell out of bed that way. She’s a performer.”

As for herself, Aniston tries to “connect with those people who hold the cameras” when she walks on the carpet. “Some of them I’ve known for a long time, so I greet them,” he said. “If I have an honest interaction with someone, it’s easier.”

Jennifer Aniston distances herself from no vax

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she has ended relationships with some friends due to the different approach to Covid-19 vaccination.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but many opinions are not based on anything,” said the star, who admitted that he had cut the bridges with all the people who refused the vaccine:

“There is still a large group of people who declare themselves no vax or who simply do not listen to the facts.”

“It’s a real shame. I lost some people in my weekly routine who refused to get vaccinated or did not reveal whether they were vaccinated or not.”

For Brad Pitt’s ex-wife to publicly announce that they have been vaccinated or not “is a moral and professional obligation, since we are not all incarcerated and tested every single day”.

“It is complicated because everyone has the right to their own opinion, but many opinions are not based on anything, except fear or propaganda.”

The invitation to his followers to wear a mask.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Aniston has urged her fans to wear a mask to protect themselves from the virus. In June 2021 he wrote:

“I understand that masks are uncomfortable. But don’t think it’s worse that businesses are closing, jobs are being lost, health workers are coming to the point of exhaustion and that so many lives have been taken away by this virus because we are not doing enough”.

