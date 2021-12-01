Jennifer Aniston joins the cast of a special on “The apple tree”

Jennifer Aniston will be part of the cast of the revival of the 80’s show cut “The Apple Tree”.

The former Friends star will play Blair Warner, previously played on the small screen by Lisa Whelchel, alongside Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn, Allison Tolman and Ann Dowd.

The event will be produced by Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear, who in recent years have already produced a series of “Live In Front Of A Studio Audience” reboots of classic episodes of beloved sitcoms.

Gabrielle Union will play the role of Tootie Ramsey, a character that previously belonged to Kim Fields, while Kathryn will play Jo Polniaczek, first played by Nancy McKeon. Handmaid’s Tale star Ann Dowd will play the role of iconic TV personality Edna Garrett, who was formerly Charlotte Rae’s.

“The Facts Of Life” revolved around the character of Rae, a housewife in a New York girls’ boarding school.

Announcing the show, Jimmy Kimmel said, “I can’t imagine a better group of actors with Jennifer Aniston, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Ann Dowd, I can’t wait to get her hair done!”

Jennifer’s ex-husband Justin Theroux will be executive producing with Kimmel and original show producer Lear.

“The Apple Tree” ran for nine seasons from 1979 to 1988. Meanwhile, Kevin Hart will star in the revival of another TV classic, “My Friend Arnold.”

The two shows will air next week on ABC.