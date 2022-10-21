Jennifer Aniston knew what would happen to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005, and they formed one of those celebrity couples that we will always remember for a long time to come. Shortly after their separation, the actor began an affair with Angelina Jolie, with whom he spent eleven years and two of them as a couple. The brad and angelina relationship It continues to be news today, despite the fact that it has been six years since they took different paths. The reasons why this couple of actors continues to make headlines around the world are due to the legal battle that both are waging in court for the custody of their children, alleged episodes of abuse and lawsuits for the properties that one day they owned in common. That is to say, a full-fledged stormy divorce.

Exists someone who already predicted that the relationship between Pitt and Jolie would not end well, and it is Jennifer Aniston. The actress of ‘Friends’, according to a 2016 report by ‘US Weekly’ that collects testimonies from sources close to Aniston and that has come to light again this week, when she found out about the divorce of the actors, she was not surprised and said that things fall of their own weight: “Yes, that’s karma for you!”.

“She didn’t feel like Angelina was really the one Brad should stay with. Always he felt that Angelina was too complex for him. He’s a pretty simple guy,” added one of the sources. On the other hand, another person with inside information declared that despite everything, it was not what Aniston expected for her ex: “Really, she feels little satisfied with the separation of Brad and Angelina. She never wanted this for them nor did she wish it for them.”

