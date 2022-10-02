Jennifer Aniston knows how to wear tight bootcut-style jeans at 53 on the streets of New York: the actress is filming the new scenes for the series “The Morning Show” | People | Entertainment

Jennifer Anistonconsecrated actress of Hollywoodremembered for her leading role in the Serie “Friends”, she looked fabulous wearing aviator sunglasses and her golden blonde hair, with skinny jeans from the designer “Favorite Daughter” that highlighted her incredible figure at 53 years old.

The super star was in the streets of New Yorkshooting some scenes for the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show”, with the veteran of “Mad Men”, Jon Hamwho joined the cast this summer for the third season of the productionThis is how the Daily Mail reports it.

Jennifer Aniston’s look with her bootcut jeans

As reported by Vogue, in the new recordings of her project, Jennifer Aniston chose to see herself with a style made up of several basic wardrobe accessories interpreting her character by Alex Levy.

The actress dressed one of his favorite pieces, showing the timeless charm of straight jeans, and even better if they go with a high waist, as they lengthen the legs in a spectacular way.

They are denim style boot cutthat the beautiful actress has been wearing them for decades, regardless of whether they are fashionable or not, because they simply fascinate her, and now they are in trend.

The extra touch to style is in his blazer. Unlike recent trends seen in the street style and the catwalks, where oversized blazer abound, Aniston went more for a cropped style jacket.

Aniston completed her outfits in his triangle-toed suede boots. Without a doubt, this other autumn-winter classic that goes perfect in multiple outfits.

This particular style of boot always works to differentiate a casual look from a much more elevated look, and Jennifer knows that all too well.

It should be noted that, over the years, the history of fashion de Aniston makes it clear to us that outside or inside the film sets, she prefers basic jeans: mom jeans, straight boot, or even skinny. And if he can combine them with boots, he does not hesitate to go for the tall ones, with triangular toes and, on more than one occasion, designs made of suede.

There is no doubt that the American actress knows how to look and update, and although many celebrities try to look with outfits similar, none equals the presence and elegance with which Jennifer dresses for each of the scenarios where she usually goes. (AND)

