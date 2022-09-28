Jennifer Aniston knows that the best jeans for 50 are straight

Jennifer Aniston is in New York in the middle of filming the next season of The Morning Show. During the first days back on location, the actress wore one of the most basic looks in her wardrobe: some straight jeans, matching boots.

How to wear straight jeans with boots and a short blazer in the style of Jennifer Aniston?

Jennifer Aniston films The Morning Show wearing straight jeans.Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

Friends star Jennifer Anistonhas chosen to give a style made up of wardrobe basics to his character from Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ series. Therefore, it is not surprising that his reappearance has been wearing one of his pairs of favorite jeans. One could say that the role of the fictional driver is an extension of Aniston in terms of wardrobe.

Jennifer Aniston shows the timeless charm of some straight jeans, and even better if they go with a high waist, as they lengthen the legs in a spectacular way. The extra touch to stylize is found in its blazer. Unlike the trends that we have recently seen in street style and catwalks, where oversize blazers prevail, Aniston opted for a cropped style jacket.

Added to Aniston’s casual combination are her suede boots with a triangular toe. Another classic of Autumn Winter that goes perfect in multiple outfits. Due to the making of it, this particular style of boots It always works to differentiate an informal style from a much more elevated one.

Jennifer Anistan in skinny jeans and suede boots. BG017/Bauer-Griffin. Jennifer Aniston in skinny jeans and high suede boots. James Devaney Jennifer Aniston in slightly baggy straight jeans and triangle toe boots. RB/Bauer-Griffin

If someone has become an advocate for the combo of jeans with bootsit is definitely the actress of marley and me. Over the years, her fashion archive reveals that, on or off film sets, she prefers basic jeans: mom jeans, straight boot, or even skinny. If you can combine them with bootsdo not hesitate to go to waderswith a triangular tip and, on more than one occasion, designs made suede

That is how Jennifer Aniston It has been done in a style that can only be described as that of the ‘girl next door’: Anyone can imitate it, while still looking spectacular, as she proves in each photo.