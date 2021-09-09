Jennifer Aniston launches beauty brand LolaVie

Italian version of



6 Sep 2021



Actress Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she will join the growing list of celebrities who own a beauty products company, announcing the upcoming launch of her brand, LolaVie.

One of the photos that anticipate the launch of LolaVie on the brand’s official Instagram profile – Instagram: @lolavie

Aniston, 52, best known for her role as Rachel Green in the iconic sitcom Friends, has yet to provide details on the type of products LolaVie will offer, but the brand already has a website where fans can sign up for a mailing list to receive updates on the launch, as well as an Instagram account with over 12,400 followers.

Its website currently shows an image of a glassware workshop, bamboo, a slice of lemon and water, suggesting the idea that the brand’s products will use natural ingredients. The first image on LolaVie’s Instagram profile also shows bamboo in a conical flask and indicates the launch date of the brand: 8 September 2021.

Another clue as to the type of products the brand will offer comes from documents cited by Page Six Style, which reveal that in 2019 an application was filed to register the LolaVie name for face and body lotion, shower gel, candles and haircare.

This isn’t the first time Aniston has used the nickname LolaVie. The perfume she launched in 2010 was initially launched under the same name, before being changed to “Jennifer Aniston” following a conflict with another brand. According to comments made by the actress at the time, the name is supposed to mean “laugh at life”.

This is certainly not the debut in the beauty products industry for Aniston, who holds the role of Chief Creative Officer at the collagen powder specialist Vital Proteins and is also the testimonial of the natural skin care brand Aveeno.

With the launch of LolaVie, Aniston will join the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez in an already crowded market for celebrity-owned beauty brands, but which will be further enriched by the launches. of the brands of Hailey Baldwin and Ariana Grande, expected later this year.