Jennifer Aniston launches her beauty brand

The actress presented her new line called LolaVie, after the success of the collagen line and creams

Beauty appeals to all women and Jennifer Aniston understood this perfectly well.

A while ago, it launched Vital Proteins collagen supplements and is now focusing on body creams, haircare products and aroma candles.

The post of the mystery

Last weekend, Jennifer Aniston published a post with a mysterious flavor that contained the birth of her beauty brand LolaVie. It is a line of body creams and lotions, hair products and scented candles.

The photos

Two photographs appeared on the actress page in which the star is seen from behind. According to Page Six the hidden communication would concern his new line of beauty products, in particular hair. Jennifer has always been a source of inspiration.

The beauty

Of course, Jennifer Aniston also understood the business behind beauty products. In the past she has been so pleased with the experience with the collagen line that she would have decided to replicate.