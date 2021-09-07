Jennifer Aniston launches LolaVie, her beauty line

C.on a post – cryptic – published last weekend, Jennifer Aniston announces the birth of its beauty brand to the world LolaVie. A line of body creams and lotions, hair care products and aromatic candles, expected to hit the market on September 8, 2021.

Jennifer Aniston in the beauty business, with LolaVie

2021 is definitely the golden year of beauty entrepreneurship, not a month goes by without the announcement of a new beauty line launched by a star. The latest in the series is none other than Jennifer Aniston, so pleased with her experience with collagen supplements Vital Protein to throw itself into the field even more closely bodycare and haircare. The 52-year-old star announced the arrival of LolaVie on Instagram last weekend.

“Something is coming” she writes in the post (something is coming). And adds a date: September 8, 2021.

A line of products for the body and hair, but not only

The post in question is mysterious, with two photographs in which the star is seen from behind. The focus of the new beauty brand therefore certainly concerns hair care, a field in which the actress and TV presenter has always been an authority and a continuous inspiration.

According to Page Six, it should also include body lotions, shower gel and of aromatic candles. Which, according to the Instagram page of the new beauty brand, probably will be natural and sustainable as contemporary diktats demand.

Curiosity is sky high. While we await the imminent arrival of the other highly anticipated one beauty line REM by Ariana Grande, we just have to keep the LolaVie – Naturally You site monitored, which at the moment only offers the possibility to register your email to keep up to date on developments.

