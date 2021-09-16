Jennifer Aniston launches LolaVie, her vegan hair cosmetics brand

The well-known actress has recently debuted with her brand new line of hair products: at the moment only the spray conditioner “The Glossing Detangler” is on the market, but the other cosmetics in the range will soon arrive on the market, all strictly vegan and cruelty. free.

In the imagination of many she is the beautiful Rachel Green of Friends, which also owes its success in part to her looks and iconic haircut. Today Jennifer Aniston debuts as an entrepreneur in the cosmetics sector. The actress has indeed launched recently LolaVie, its brand of vegan and cruelty-free hair care products. A debut that required five years of work, tests and developments, in which Aniston always participated in the first person, to create a line of products that fully respond to new trends.

The first of the brand’s products, which will be launched individually in the coming months, is a spray conditioner that the actress talked about on social networks, defining it as her favorite product of the entire range. It is a cosmetic formulated with 99% naturally derived ingredients, and is already available online for purchase. All the brand’s products meet the need for vegan cosmetics with professional performance: “We are really proud to announce that this gluten-free and vegan product is also made without parabens, silicones, sulphates, phthalates .. and of course it is cruelty-free, because we love our animals.”Posted the actress on her Instagram profile presenting her new project.

Jennifer Aniston is only the latest star, in chronological order, to have created a line of vegan cosmetics, which respond to the requests of informed and aware consumers. Here then is that celebrities the likes of Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, but also Gwyneth Paltrow, Alicia Keys And Jessica Alba – to name a few – they combine their name and their visibility with cosmetics that refer to the concept of animal free And cruelty free.

Read also:

Cosmetics: in the era of Covid-19 “safe beauty” is depopulating, consumers are looking for protection and safety

Support free information too! Choose VEGANOK certified products for your purchases and invite your acquaintances to do the same.

Only with the participation of all will we be able to make a difference for the protection of the planet.