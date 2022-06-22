Jennifer Aniston left behind her traditional haircut and changed her look

The actress has always been noted for her haircuts.

Jennifer Aniston achieved international fame by becoming one of the main characters in the hit series ‘Friends’ more than twenty years ago, at that time his haircut also became a big trend, so much so that thousands of women went to salons of beauty to ask for the ‘Rachel’, as they baptized the style that the actress showed in the series.

Now, after so long, Aniston’s hair continues to be a benchmark, so much so that she recently shared a new style that promises to become the cut of the season.

“Nothing better than a fresh summer cut”, shared the hairdresser Chris McMillan on Instagram, this is the description of a photo in which he appears accompanied by a loyal client, nothing more and nothing less than Jennifer Aniston.

The American knows that with the arrival of the hot months, opting for lighter and more natural hair is the best option, to avoid the effort of having to constantly maintain or fix it to make it look good.

The new look of the protagonist of ‘The Morning Show’ is perfect for those same reasons, her stylist left its characteristic waves, very silvery, the length was kept medium and with long layerswith the aim that she could comb her hair on her own, without many complications, in this way “she only has to wash it and leave it natural all summer”.

In order to highlight the natural texture of the hair, Jennifer Aniston uses the spray Lolavie’s Glossing Detangler, which belongs to her own brand of hair products, which she recently launched.

The formula of this product is made from superfruits, vegetable ceramides and chia seeds, this combination provides softening properties that enhance shine, prepare and also protect the hair.

The celebrity highlights that it is made up of 99% natural ingredients and that it does not have silicones, sulfates or parabens, thus resulting in healthy hair that will withstand the beach and all those places we usually visit in the middle of the year.

Is Jennifer Aniston’s age the sexiest?

On the other hand, the name of the celebrity has been mentioned a lot lately, the reason is because her age and that of Jennifer Lopez is considered the sexiest.

UK dating app OurTime has conducted a study that reveals that people get sexier over the years. An example of this is Jennifer Aniston, who is already 53 years old, and Jennifer López, who will meet them on July 24.

According to the survey carried out by the app, 53% of people responded that after 50 they felt more “playful”. On the other hand, 41% of the participants responded that at this age they felt more comfortable with themselves. In this study, 4 out of 10 people who were asked how they felt at that age said it was optimal.