Jennifer Aniston like her Rachel: “I was a bad waitress”

Jennifer Aniston owes a lot to Friends and to Rachel Green, the character who made her so famous. In fact, there is no doubt that the sitcom, that this spring is back on the crest of the wave thanks to a special reunion distributed by HBO Max, changed her life, made her a global star and one of Hollywood’s most loved divas. Thankfully Jennifer Aniston didn’t listen to a short-sighted producer who advised her not to star in Friends, saying it wouldn’t make her a star. But what do the actress and Rachel Green have in common? Surely more than we think and this will be the reason that allowed her to immerse herself so well in the role of the protagonist of Friends, resulting credible and genuine. Jennifer Aniston just like Rachel Green comes from a wealthy family, she is very confident, cheeky and has been unlucky in love. The two women also share a strange tic that fans only discovered twenty years later.

But in an interview a few years ago, Jennifer Aniston admitted that she shared something else with her character in Friends.

The actress in a chat with the journalists of the well-known women’s magazine Vanity Fair, recalled what his life was like before he became a planetary star. She recounted the difficult years she had to do various jobs to earn a living after the shows she was hired for didn’t do well. He revealed:

“I had left home and had participated in six Television programs that had gone wrong. So I had need to work, looking forward to finding a good opportunity as an actress. I even did the telemarketer, ie I was trying to sell timeshare over the phone in Pocons, Pennsylvania. It was terrible, I didn’t understand why we had to disturb people at dinner time. I haven’t made a lot of sales“.

In an interview with reporters from Marie Claire instead recalled her experience as a waitress which was not that different from Rachel Green’s. While she waited to fulfill her dream of becoming a famous actress, she served the tables, but apparently she was really bad. She too like the character of Friends she was very clumsy and clumsy and if she managed to last that long in the workplace, it was because people liked her. Here’s what he said:

“I’ve dropped more than one burger on customers’ laps, and you don’t want all that Swiss cheese and mushrooms in your pants. I was not a good waitress, but I was told that I was very kind and charming, so people liked me anyway. “

But apparently the actress started getting her hands dirty to earn pocket money from an early age, although her father was a rather well-known actor on TV. In fact, he said:

“I got my pocket money as a childto cleaning the bathrooms. I was actually pretty good. I struggled for a while, but I was happy with my life if I was getting this amount of money or that amount of money. I’ve always enjoyed working. “