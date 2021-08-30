Jennifer Aniston lookalike goes viral. Can you find the real one?

Jennifer Aniston’s impersonator is reaping likes on Tik Tok, so much so that it has gone viral. The two women are so much alikei that fans of the actress are competing to find the original from the copy.

A truly striking resemblance

It’s just as amazing as the influencer Lisa Tranel can resemble the actress who won the hearts of the public thanks to her performances in Friends and then becoming a world-famous performer.

The influecer, under the name of @she_plusthree, made a lot of success and got multiple shares after posting a video of her in which she mimes a famous joke by Jennifer Aniston with her lip in the cult television series Friends.

@she_plusthree You know what I mean? ♬ original sound – Friends

This is the scene where Rachel Greene, played by Jennifer Aniston itself, complains with Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox, humiliating as her work is. Although it is not so much the scene that is successful, if not the resemblance between Lisa Tranel and Jennifer Aniston. It is truly mind-blowing!

The many reactions of Jennifer Aniston fans

The video posted on Tik Tok has already received 3 million views and over 400,000 “likes” in just two days since its release date, and fans are already asking for more videos from Lisa. Surely the success of this influencer will be destined to grow.

Meanwhile, users of the social network indulge themselves in the comments: “I thought it was really Jennifer Aniston. Wow! ”Someone says. “You look more like Rachel than Rachel herself does“Says someone else more risky. A naive and gullible writes: “I loved you in the Friends reunion!”, And got a bunch of laughing emojis from Lisa Tranel.

We look forward to the next videos of Lisa Tranel imitating Jennifer Aniston.