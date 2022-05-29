Jennifer Aniston looks better than ever in a seductive jumpsuit

It is well known that Jennifer Aniston she finds her comfort zone in outfits that go in black and, although it may seem predictable at times, it always turns out to be quite a sophisticated show, because the actress knows what goes well with her figure and makes the most of it.

How to wear a jumpsuit with sandals in the style of Jennifer Aniston?

During his last appearance on the ellen degeneres show, the actress Jennifer Aniston reconfirmed why she is always the best dressed when she is in black. she wore a jumpsuit extremely summery, with thin straps and an attractive detail cut out at the sides of your waist.

The protagonist of Friends has joined the long list of celebrities who break taboos when it comes to risky trends, and that is that the cut out It usually has detractors, but Aniston shows us with this look signed by the New York brand Et Ochs for its Spring-Summer 2022 season, that there is a way to wear openings in a garment while still looking elegant.

Much of the elevated style that he wore Jennifer Aniston you can thank the flared jumpsuit silhouette. And it is that, although he wears a deep neckline, the seduction is balanced thanks to the wide legs of the design that add stylization to its wearer who, in addition, combined them with some thin strap sandals.

Jennifer Aniston was presented in the last broadcast of the Ellen DeGeneres TV show. The first time she did it was in 2003 and, although 19 years have passed, the actress undoubtedly represents one of those cases in which time has the same effect as on good wines.