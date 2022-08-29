Jennifer Aniston looks youthful figure at 53

Jennifer Aniston She showed through her Instagram that age does not matter to look beautiful and self-confident with a bikini. the star of friends She turned 53 this 2022, so her followers say that age does not go through her, since she looks very pretty.

Aniston has already returned to work, but she was encouraged to share a bit of her vacation on the beach that she had with her friends, the actor Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

instagram

Jennifer Aniston’s routine to look beautiful at 53

The highest paid actress in hollywood tv seriesin recent days he had shared that part of his routine to look good is to have a good diet and do pilates.

“In recent years I’ve been focusing a lot on my Pilates routine. Although I always combine it with doing a three-minute abdominal plank “said Jennifer Aniston in an interview for PopSugar.

Exercise is something that you cannot leave even when you travel, To the place he goes, he arrives with the necessary instruments to do strength training.

“I always carry with me weights of five to eight kilos, whether I train at home or I’m away in hotel rooms. And if I’m watching TV or reading emails, I just use the weights,” he said. Jennifer Aniston.

